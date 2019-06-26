Share:

Lahore - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has took a swipe at the Sharifs for what he called inflicting serous damage on the state organs. “Due to the policies of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, every sector of Pakistan is damaged. Shehbaz plunged surplus province of our tenure into debt and now they are hoodwinking the people in the name of APC for their own interest,” he told the media at the Assembly Chambers Tuesday. However, he said Imran Khan government will complete its term and the people spreading agenda of chaos will fail. He asked the opposition to discard path of disruption, saying: “People will not let their negative agenda succeed as they are fully aware about their past performance. They know that Pakistan is facing economic crunch because of Sharifs’ policies. He said his party lawmakers would continue supporting Imran Khan.

He mentioned his party’s projects and claimed when his party left the government, there were Rs100 billion surplus in the provincial exchequer and the province was making progress in every sector including education, health, agriculture and industry while Sharif brothers shelved all such projects.

He said now the country is moving forward on the road of progress and prosperity under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Separately, Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda along with his wife called on the PA Speaker and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest. He apprised the Japanese ambassador about the government priorities.