Pakistan’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday said that Pakistan has announced a commitment of financial support to United Nations agency that assists Palestinian refugees .

Addressing a conference held in New York, Lodhi said that Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to the Palestinian cause at the 2019 pledging conference. She said Pakistan backed the UN chief’s call and would make a voluntary contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine.

Maleeha Lodhi expressed hope that the new dawn of Palestinian statehood will emerge sooner when Palestinian refugees can finally return to their homes.

Earlier, Lodhi said that Pakistan has underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at ending war in the strife-torn country.

She also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate Afghan government-Taliban peace negotiations.

She told the 15-member Council that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his very first address to the nation after his election last year, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, and that Islamabad played an "active role" towards that objective.