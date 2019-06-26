Share:

Bermingham -The tournament’s most consistent team against its most unpredictable one. New Zealand are unbeaten in this World Cup. Pakistan have done what Pakistan do best – they have fluttered between being indifferent and being spectacular. It makes it impossibly hard to determine which way this contest will go, and it’s the kind of uneasy excitement this tournament needs as teams begin to scrap ever more intensely for the final four spots.

A win for New Zealand should more or less take them there. Kane Williamson’s men have been outstanding across departments, led by the captain himself. Ross Taylor has been a supporting act, but an effective one at that, while Colin de Grandhomme has struck vital runs and chipped in with economical overs to complement the pace attack.

Speaking of pace, Lockie Ferguson’s fearsome speeds have made him one of the most exciting prospects to watch in this tournament. Trent Boult continues to penetrate the best defences with his swing, while Matt Henry and James Neesham have all chipped in consistently. In a tournament where wrist-spinners were expected to rule, New Zealand’s performance is the ultimate proof that pace is still the order of the day.

Pakistan were excellent against South Africa, but they are now at the stage where they need to sustain that throughout the matches that remain. They have been woefully slow to start and it has left them to play some hard catch-up. There is little doubt, however, that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men can pull it off.

Azhar Mahmood has warned Pakistan they must win the early battles in their clash with New Zealand if they are to stand any chance of toppling the unbeaten Black Caps. With Haris Sohail starring with the bat at Lord’s and the Amir sitting atop the list of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 wicket-takers, a tight encounter could well ensue against Williamson’s in-form side. But Mahmood, now a bowling coach within the Pakistan setup, insists renewed promise will count for nothing if the Men in Green don’t win the battle of the opening powerplay.

“They are a very strong side and have won all their games,” he told a press conference ahead of the game. “They’ve got matchwinners in their side, so it’s going to be crucial for us to take wickets with the new ball. And when we bat, we need to get runs up front. If we can get our discipline right like last game - in batting, bowling and fielding - then we can beat any side. If we do the basics right, it’s just about us, not them.”

Still well within the hunt for a cherished top-four berth, Pakistan have been indebted to the exceptional form of Amir for helping to keep their qualification hopes alive. The standout member of the Men in Green’s pace attack so far, Amir’s form after a difficult start to 2019 has been held up as a reference point for others within the squad - particularly fellow paceman Hasan Ali.

Yet to play a pivotal role with the ball, Mahmood believes the example of Amir shows a change in fortunes is just around the corner for Hasan. “I think everyone in cricket, whether you’re a batsman or bowler, goes through good and bad form,” Mahmood added. “So he’s low on confidence. But he’s running in, and working hard on and off the field. You can all see that. It’s just a matter of getting wickets, and he’ll be back. The same thing happened with Amir, you know. After the Champions Trophy, he was struggling - but still bowling well. Now you can see that he’s having a good time. That’s what has happened with Hasan Ali as well.”

Forget Williamson for a second - New Zealand’s unbeaten start to the World Cup has been a true team effort with everyone stepping up to the plate. That’s the view of Black Cats all-rounder Mitchell Santner as the Black Caps look to continue their impressive start to this year’s competition against Pakistan.

Boasting the highest batting average in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to date - a staggering 186.50 - after match winning knocks against both West Indies and South Africa, skipper Williamson has rightly been lauded for his wonderfully assured performances over the past month. But with only one side - the West Indies - having scored over 250 against New Zealand so far, and the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult excelling with the ball, Santner believes the Blacks Caps’ success so far is as much a triumph of collective skill.

“We’ve had a couple of tight games, which I guess the key so far is other people have been stepping up, and I guess that’s what you want to do as a team,” he said.

“You want everyone to step up at different times throughout the tournament, and I think that’s what we’ve found so far. We haven’t relied on a few guys to do the bulk of the work, but in saying that, being on the winning side of those tight encounters give the whole squad confidence. So that’s nice, obviously, going into each game, that you know you’ve got confidence. You look at our side as a whole, we’re quite a scrappy side, and we pride ourselves on winning those little moments, like I guess we have been, and saying that, we could have been on the other end of a couple of those games.”

Conditions

Showers lashed Birmingham on the eve of the match but the forecast for game day is much better. The Edgbaston pitch was two-paced for the New Zealand-South Africa game and the trapped moisture could render similar qualities to the surface for tomorrow. That will be welcome news for Pakistan, who can also throw on as many as four spinners besides their battery of left-arm quicks.

Stat Attack

Pakistan have dropped 14 catches - the most by any team in the World Cup so far.

New Zealand’s Nos. 3 and 4 - Williamson and Taylor - have amassed a combined 573 runs between them, while their top two have scored just 246.

Kane Williamson’s last 11 ODI innings in England now read: 93, 118, 90, 50, 100, 87, 57, 40, 79*, 106* & 148

Wahab Riaz averages an excellent 25.28 with the ball from 17 World Cup games. Outside the World Cup, this average balloons to 38.16.

Mohammad Amir has taken two or more wickets in all five matches so far.