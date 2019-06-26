Share:

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Bar Association (PBA) is planning to file a law­suit against participants in a U.S.-led conference in Bahrain.

The two-day event will be opened in the Bahraini capi­tal, Manama, on Tuesday dur­ing which U.S. officials are ex­pected to unveil the economic portion of their back-channel Middle East peace plan known as “deal of the century”.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, PBA head Jawad Obaidat said lawyers could be tasked with filing a lawsuit against all par­ticipants in the U.S.-led meet­ing, citing that the event “harms state security”. Obeidat said the PBA has asked the Palestinian attorney general to take action against any Palestinian who may attend the conference. The Bahrain meeting will reportedly be headed by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s se­nior White House adviser and son-in-law, and his Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Seven Arab states the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qa­tar, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and host country Bahrain have all stated that they will be partici­pating in the meeting.