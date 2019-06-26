Share:

MULTAN - The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority have sealed at least four food points besides imposing fine worth over Rs61,500 on many others during operation against sale and manufacturing of substandard edibles.

The teams launched crackdown against food outlets for using injurious to human health ingredients, poor cleanliness conditions, presence of insects and other reasons in Multan and adjoining areas on Tuesday.

The teams sealed Irfan Khoya Unit in Bahawalpur for not acting upon instructions issued to them earlier, presence of cats in production area and use of starch and banaspati ghee in preparation of khoya. Similarly, Al-Imran Sweets was sealed in Layyah for presence of insects, use of chemicals and absence of medical certificates of workers. The teams also sealed Mukhtar Soda Water in Muzaffargarh and Manpasand Dairy in Layyah.

Meanwhile, the teams imposed fines on food outlets worth over Rs. 61500 for violation of instructions. The teams also disposed of huge quantity of poor quality food items.