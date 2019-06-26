Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued directive to expedite the projects under Pakistan Housing Programme to achieve the government’s goal of affordable accommodation for common man.

Chairing a meeting on Pakistan Housing Programme here, the PM reviewed the progress on the ongoing projects.

He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to promote tree plantation in Islamabad and also pay attention to preservation of green areas and forests in particular.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zaib, Chairman CDA and the Director General Housing Ministry.