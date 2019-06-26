Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada here on Tuesday, the president also emphasised the need for exploring investment opportunities in energy and tourism sectors.

The president said Pakistan attaches great value to its cordial and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan as the bilateral relations were rooted in shared faith, culture and heritage.

Appreciating Azerbaijan’s support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening its existing excellent bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

He underlined that the present state of bilateral economic cooperation was not commensurate with the true trade potential and emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and to explore possibilities of investment in energy and tourism sectors.