LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved 39 Demands for Grants to the tune of more than Rs1669 billion, rejecting all cut motions moved by the Opposition legislators.

Out of 41 Demands for Grants, the House had already approved two amounting to Rs208 billion for Health and Education.

The PA will take up Finance Bill today (Wednesday) to complete the process of finalization of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. On the following day, the House will initiate debate on supplementary budget.

The session started one hour and 14 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

The House witnessed rare scene of visit of both the Leader of the House and that of the Opposition on the same day but at different time.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar arrived at the start of the proceedings and stayed in the House for around 27 minutes. As soon as the CM left for his chamber, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz arrived in the House and witnessed proceedings till the adjournment of the session. As such both the leaders visited the House but could not face each other.

Speaking on cut motion relating to Demand for Grant for agriculture, PML-N’s Zakia Shahnawaz said that Kalabagh Dam was an important project for overcoming water crises.

Had Kalabagh been built on time, she said, the situation would had been much better.

PPP’s Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Chaudhry Iqbal and Haji Arshad also spoke in support of the cut motion.

Minister for Agriculture Nauman Langrial said the government was moving in the right direction and there would be betterment in days to come. He said that the PTI regime has given agriculture policy for the first time in the history of the province. He said that the government would procure bulldozers and two rig machines for lad leveling. He said the farmers would be given moisturizer routers for assessing the need of water for the crop.

On completion of time for debate on cut motions, the chair used the provision of guillotine to start taking sense of the House on Demands for Grants one by one through voice vote.

The House approved all 39 Demands for Grants on the agenda of the day with majority vote.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till 3pm on Wednesday (today).