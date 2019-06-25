Share:

Adam Lambert found love on Instagram

LOS ANGELES (CM): Adam Lambert met his boyfriend on Instagram.

The 37-year-old singer has been romancing Javi Costa Polo for several months and though he and the Spanish model felt an ‘’instant’’ connection when they made contact through the photo-sharing app, the ‘If I Had You’ hitmaker wanted to take things slowly. He said: ‘’We met on Instagram.’’ Asked by RuPaul if he’s scared of meeting ‘’freaks’’ on the site, he replied: ‘’I love meeting freaks on Instagram. ‘’I think after this much time I’m a pretty good judge of character. Every once in a while I screw up but I’m cautious. ‘’We were texting for a while, then we went on a proper date and it was lovely. It was just a good vibe right from jump and it felt instant!’’ Adam made his relationship with Javi official on Instagram in March, a month after the pair were seated together at the Oscars, and he admitted he doesn’t see the point in trying to keep his personal life hidden. Speaking on ‘The RuPaul Show’, he said: ‘’We’re in the social media age, everything is bound to be out and the more you keep a secret, the more salacious it is when it came out so I wanted to say this is my boo, we’re in love, we’re happy, thanks, and that’s that.’’

Jordyn set to launch boohoo fashion line

LOS ANGELES (GN): Jordyn Woods is launching a capsule collection with boohoo on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old reality TV star has teamed up with the online fashion retailer for a second time, following the success of her 2016 range, to launch a size-inclusive line - named boohoo x Jordyn Woods - and the star wanted to make sure her new collection ‘’reflected’’ her own personal style and also ‘’empowers’’ women to ‘’dream big’’.

In a statement, she said: ‘’I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to co-design a second collection with boohoo.

‘’I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand and feel so fortunate to be part of the boohoo family. With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.’’

The collection will feature an assortment of women’s ready-to-wear styles including colourful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high slit dresses. The garments will be available in sizes 6-28 and retail between £8 - £40.