KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that almost 6500,000 workers were registered under social security and “we are trying to increase this number up to one million in new fiscal year”.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on welfare of workers and their families here in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi and other officers also attended the meeting. He said that for welfare and medical facilities to the workers and their families, more than 20 crore rupees were being spent annually and we are taking more measures to provide relief to the workers and their families. On this occasion, while briefing the meeting, Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi told that in collaboration with World Bank, on the directive of Sindh Government, Sindh Social Security had launched Sindh Business Registration Portal. The purpose of this Web Portal was to provide on- line registration for national and international investors, industrialists and owners. It is to mention here that through this Portal they may registre themselves in all relevant departments in one time. Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch added, ‘ Hospitals, under SESSI, Valika and Landhi, have been upgraded and ICU for newly born children have also been established in these hospitals as well’ .

He told that following the vision of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Sukkur, 25 beded hospital had almost completed while 25 beded hospital in Daharki was under construction. Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that first time in the history of SESSI , 42 employees from grade one to grade 11 had been given offer letters on deceased quota.