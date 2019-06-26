Share:

LAHORE - A 15-year-old boy, who was sexually assaulted by five men at a hotel in Manawan, died at a hospital after battling for life for more than 72 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police Ahmad Rehan, a resident of Sheikhupura.

A police spokesman said the accused took the boy to a hotel by offering him a new job. The accused were named as Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif, Sajjad, and Arslan.

“They all used narcotics and then they sodomised the boy,” the spokesman said. Rehan was jobless these days, he said, adding that the accused took the boy to a nearby hospital after his condition deteriorated and fled instantly. Hours later, the boy expired on the hospital bed.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir took notice and ordered the police to bring the culprits to justice. The police registered a case on the complaint of Lateef, a maternal uncle of the deceased and launched the investigation.

Four accused arrested

A police official told The Nation that four of the five accused persons including Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif and Sajjad were arrested by police while Arslan was still at large.

A special police team is working on the case and a detailed report of the incident would be sent to the city police chief within days, the official explained.

According to him, the incident took place on June 21 while the Manawa police registered the case on June 22. Ahmed Rehan died at a local hospital after battling for life for three days. Earlier, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Further investigation was underway.

Man found dead

A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from the canal in Harbanspura police precincts on early Tuesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Rescue workers said some passersby spotted the body stuck in the bushes near Beijing Underpass. Rescue workers pulled out the body and handed it over to the local police. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and were investigating the death.