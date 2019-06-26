Share:

SIALKOT-The American Sikh Yatrees praised Pakistani authorities for looking after Sikh Gurdawaras across Pakistan and ensuring complete religious freedom for minorities.

They stated these remarks while talking to media at Gurdawara Babey Di Beri Sialkot here on Tuesday.

They lauded the support of Pakistani authorities and local Sikh community to the visiting Sikhs. They also hailed Pakistani government for initiating the grand project of Kartarpura Corridor between Pakistan and India for facilitating Sikh community globally through visa-free entry in Kartarpura-Shakargarh (Pakistan) from India.

Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, Caretaker of Gurdawara Babey Di Beri Sialkot, told the media that the delegation of the Sikh Yatrees visited three Gurdawaras - Babey Di Beri (Sialkot), Rori Sahib (Eimanabad) and Darbar Sahib Kartarpura near Sialkot amid tight security. They performed their religious rituals and distributed foodstuffs.

DEMO AGAINST GOVT

INDIFFERENCE

Dozens of locals staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday against Punjab government for not allocating funds for the rehabilitation of shabby main Sialkot-Pasrur Road.

They chanted anti-government slogans and kept the traffic blocked on inter-city roads for an hour by burning tyres there. They were beating their chests. They demanded early allocation of development funds for the road in larger interest of locals in Pasrur and Sialkot. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

TWO DROWN, AS MANY DIE IN ROAD CRASHES

Four persons died on Tuesday in separate incidents of drowning and road crashes, said police.

Two persons, namely Javaid and Mithu, drowned in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Saahowala-Sambrial. They had jumped into the canal to beat the scorching weather but drowned in fast flow of canal water. Rescue 1122 was busy in search of their bodies till filing of the report.

On the other hand, two persons were killed and one injured in two separate road accidents.

On Kashmir Road Sialkot, a mini mazda bus badly hit a motorcycle, killing Noor Hussain (69), a trader of Maraakiwal village, on the spot. In another incident, a donkey cart badly hit a motorcycle near village Wadala Sindhuaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Resultantly, trader Arif died on the spot while his son Asif Ali sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.