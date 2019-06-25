Share:

After the USA aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln’s entry into the Persian Gulf, the tension between USA & Iran is increasing day by day. Moreover, Strait of Hormuz route for oil tankers connecting the Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman is under fire since last month. 6 Oil tankers have been hit by unknown parties. Furthermore, on 12th June two oil tankers have been targeted near the Gulf of Oman. The USA is blaming Iran for this incident. However, Iran denies its involvement in these activities.

Furthermore, Russia & China have advised the USA to adopt restrain policy in the Persian Gulf. The current scenario of the Middle East is also alarming for such other religions as Central Asia, South Asia & Africa. Recently Prime Minister of Japan has visited Iran to calm down the current deteriorating situation of the Middle East.

Government of Pakistan may take necessary steps in the Middle East through diplomatic channels to settle down the current situation of the region. It is in the best interest of Pakistan that our Government remains neutral in the current scenario of the Middle East.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR,

Karachi.