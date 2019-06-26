Share:

LAHORE - Target for the sale of approved varieties of wheat, cotton , rice maize, vegetables and pulses seeds will be increased according to need of farming community, said Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab while presiding over a 115th budget meeting of Punjab Seed Corporation.

Minister for agriculture also directed to pay special heed towards production of approved seed varieties with results of better production. On this occasion, the minister for agriculture, Punjab said that government of the Punjab has a vision to produce high quality seeds for farmers according to their needs. He directed Managing Director of Punjab Seed Corporation, Waheed Akhtar Ansari to contact the farmers at the union council level and make sure to introduce new varieties of seeds in the interest of farming community.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation, Waheed Akhtar Ansari, Member Board, Javed Qureshi, Member Board, Rabia Sultan, Tariq Mahmood, Director of Punjab Seed Corporation, Malik Imtiaz, Malik Illyas, Shahid Qadir, Sarwar Shamsi, Hafiz Inaam, Rana Rifat and other officers.

Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation and Board members appreciated Minister for Agriculture, Punjab for showing keen interest in the activities of Punjab Seed Corporation.