RAWALPINDI - Kahuta police on Tuesday busted two car-lifter gangs and arrested their 8 members besides recovering two stolen carry vans, two cars, six motorcycles and cash worth Rs500,000 from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt (R) Faisal Rana, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted a special team under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kahuta Circle Saood Khan and SHO Kahuta Police Station to net the car lifters.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car and bike snatching and lifting.

He said that police team arrested criminals namely Bilal Hussain, Ghulam Hussain, Umar Farooq, Wasif Faiz, Zohaib Mumtaz, Khurram Nadeem, Zahoor Ahmed and Umar Khan. The gang members confessed to have lifted cars from different areas.

The police recovered two stolen vans, two cars, six motorcycles and Rs500,000 in cash.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.