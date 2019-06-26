Share:

Lahore - Following the testimony of the wives of two Chinese men allegedly involved in human trafficking, a sessions court on Tuesday accepted their bail applications.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleged that the Chinese men along with others were involved in girls trafficking and using their spouses for prostitution in China.

As per the testimony of the Pakistani origin women, they married Chinese men and according to the law and wanted to continue living with them.

In her testimony, one of the women said the FIA’s case was not based on facts.

On the other side, the FIA official told the court that the two men were involved in using their Pakistani wives for prostitution in China. The official further argued that if they were given bail, they would leave the country.

Reply sought from PLRA, PPSC over delay in appointment

After hearing both the parties, the sessions court accepted the post arrest bail petitions of the accused. Eleven Chinese men allegedly involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China under the cover of marriage include Hongfa Yang, Chuanjia Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tianyi Liu, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping and others.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday again issued notices to Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) director general and the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman in a petitioner for not issuing appointment letter to a candidate.

An appointment letter has not been issued to petitioner Waheed as he has passed the written test and interview for the post of an officer in Punjab Land Record Authority. The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client had fulfilled the merit and qualified the exam hence his appointment letter be issued.

He argued that the candidates who secured lower marks than the petitioner had been appointed. Justice Abid Aziz issued notices to the PPSE chairman and PLRA director general and sought a reply from them before September 27, the next date of hearing.