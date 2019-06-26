Share:

LAHORE - The UK media cricket team recorded a clean sweep in two-match T20 series against Austria-Pakistan-Association (APA) team at Seebarn Cricket Ground the other day.

APA team was captained by Rana Shahzad Alam while UK media team was led by A Haq. The 4-day event was held under the aegis of Austria-Pakistan-Association, which works for the promotion of Pakistani culture, sports, education, community mobilization, community development and exchange programmes between Pakistan and Austria.

“The purpose of this sports event was to promote our culture and social values because a huge number of Pakistani people are settled here in Austria since long times ago,” APA president Nadeem Rana said on the eve of final match. “We are also working on students and businessmen exchange programs including German & local language sessions so that Pakistan expats can take benefit,” he added.

Rana said that they were planning to invite Pakistani poets, film and drama artists “as there is dire need to promote our culture in Europe”. He also thanked the UK media, which is representing Pakistani media outlets from London, for visiting Vienna on his invitation. Officials of Pakistan Embassy in Vienna, businessmen, students, families and a huge number of local Austrian community witnessed the four days sports gala.