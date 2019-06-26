Share:

PESHAWAR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Bannu Tuesday sent Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar to central jail Peshawar on 14 days judicial remand.

Amid tight security, both the MNAs were produced before the court where the CTD police sought extension in their remand. Accepting the request, they were sent to central prison Peshawar on judicial remand.

Moreover, the court directed to re-produce MNA Ali Wazir and MNA Mohsin Dawar in the court on July 9. Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with nine others have been booked for attacking army check post in Kharqamar in North Waziristan on May 26 last.