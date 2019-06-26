Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in the parliament house on Tuesday in fine-tuning government strategy to get the federal budget for next year passed smoothly by the National Assembly.

Besides chairing meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party at the parliament house, Prime Minister also met separately with MNAs from PTI and its junior coalition partners and exchanged views on overall political situation and budget strategy.

Among those MNAs who met the Prime Minister after meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party are Begum Shaheen Saifullah, Talib Hussain Nakai, Saleh Muhammad Khan, Niaz Ahmad, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad,Aurangzeb Khichi and Umar Aslam Khan.

According to informed sources, the Prime Minister while chairing the parliamentary party meeting conceded that no one has approached him for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) directly but insisted there will be no compromise on corruption cases.

“No one has approached me for an NRO directly but everyone knows that I will not do any compromise on corruption cases. NRO will not be granted, even if the opposition holds an All Parties’ Conference (APC) or launches a movement against his government,” sources quoted the premier as saying.

The premier said that the opposition could stage protests but the government would respond them only through performance.

The meeting, attended by the allies of PTI, discussed the overall political situation and the strategy for getting the Finance Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Commenting on the prevailing economic situation in the country, the Prime Minister said the government has set the economic direction and Pakistan is coming out of the financial crisis.

The Prime Minister also urged the members of the parliament to run an awareness campaign and insist people to come forward and pay their taxes. “The parliamentarians must inform the nation about the people who pushed Pakistan on the verge of an economic crisis,” he said and added that approval of the budget is a legal requirement. All the parliamentarians should ensure their presence in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister added.

BAP DELEGATION CALLS ON PM

A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation included Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Sadar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ehsanullah Reki and Robina Irfan, members of the National Assembly, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, special assistants Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Gondal were also present during the meeting.

IMRAN, TAREEN HOLD TALKS

NNI adds: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.During the meeting, the PTI leader informed PM Imran about the reservations of BNP-Mengal. The federal ministers also meet with BNP-M delegation on the special instructions of PM Imran, said sources.

Prime Minister opted to address the concerns of junior partners by meeting leaders of each of the allied parties rather than through a joint committee comprising lawmakers of the four coalition partners. Prime Minister had separately met this month with leaders of MQM, PML-Q, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) and assured them of support and addressed their concerns. The development comes after the four junior coalition partners of the PTI sought to constitute a joint coordination committee to get their concerns addressed to avoid any misunderstanding for the sake of smooth running of the ruling alliance.