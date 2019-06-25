Share:

LOS ANGELES-Zachary Levi is in talks to star in ‘Spy Guys’.

The 38-year-old actor is reportedly in negotiations to lead New Line’s upcoming action comedy, which will be helmed by ‘Tag’ director Jeff Tomsic from a script by ‘Due Date’ writer Adam Sztykiel.

According to Collider, Zachary will play a character ‘’along the lines of Jason Bourne and Ethan Hunt’’ who has to rely on the help of his incompetent college friends to help him when he gets stuck on an impossible mission.

The project was originally developed with Andy Samberg in mind for the lead role, however, the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star will now produce alongside his ‘Lonely Island’ co-stars Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

New Line has reportedly fast-tracked the movie as they want it to come out before the follow-up to this year’s DC hit ‘Shazam!’, in which Zachary played the titular hero.

David F. Sandberg and Peter Safran - the respective director and producer of the latest DC Extended Universe film - previously confirmed they want to continue the story of Levi’s Billy Batson after his origin story, which raked in a huge $363.2 million at the international box office.