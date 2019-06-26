Share:

LAHORE (PR) Zaidis have been practicing photography since the turn of the century. Syed Nazir Ali Zaidi and Syed Wazir Ali Zaidi studied at the Mayo School of Arts and went to Benaras and Allahbad where they set up their studios. Zaidis Photographers is a family owned photography business in Lahore since 1930. In this period of time they have photographed about 300 thousand individuals.

They are probably the oldest photographic establishment in the subcontinent. Their archives contain around five hundred thousand negatives, of various sizes.