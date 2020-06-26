Share:

KARACHI - As many as 17 more coronavirus patients died in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,178 while the number of positive cases reached 75,168 in the province, with 1,098 new cases reported during the period under review.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House on Thursday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 6,458 samples were tested which led to the detection of 1,098 new cases that showed 17 percent result.

“So far, 40,9145 tests have been conducted in the province, which have helped in tracing 75,168 cases,” the CM said, and added the overall detection rate now stood at 18.3 percent. He said at present 33,131 patients were under treatment, of whom 31,665 were in isolation at their homes, 78 were at isolation centres and 1,388 were at different hospitals. “Presently, 641 patients are in a critical condition while 99 have been shifted onto the ventilators,” Murad informed.

The CM, in his statement, said that 1,267 patients had recovered overnight, taking the number of patients recovering from the virus so far to 40,740 that showed 54 percent recovery rate.

The CM further said that out of 1,098 new cases, 494 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 208 cases in South, 141 in East, 48 in Central, 44 in Malir, 32 in Korangi and 21 in West,” he explained. Regarding other Sindh districts, he said Hyderabad had 34 cases, Ghotki 33, Sukkur 15, Shikarpur eight, Sanghar six, Umerkot and Dadu five each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas have four each, Jamshoro and Badin have two each while Thatta and Sujawal have one case each.