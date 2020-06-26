Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have decided to seal two sectors of Ghouri Town including Phase 4-A and Phase 5-A so as to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the area. The areas will be sealed today (Friday) at 7pm. The decision has been taken on the recommendation of ministry of national health regulations and coordination, health department, Islamabad and COVID-19 confirm cases on line list of the NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 virus in the area, according to a notification issued by Islamabad District Magistrate office. “The exemption to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery stores, bakeries, patients for medical aid/ medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency etc. These exemptions shall be regulated by the SOPs from time to time for the prevention of COVID-19. Moreover, the commercial areas of Ghouri Town and surroundings will be strictly monitored and in case of any violation, the area will be sealed.

The authorities have also requested the citizens to respect the SOPs.