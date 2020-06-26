Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that five reserve players, announced for the England tour, and a backup player support personnel, have undergone COVID-19 tests here. The five players, who have been tested for COVID-19, were Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir, along with masseur Mohammad Imran, said PCB spokesman. “Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on June 12 when the 29-member Pakistan squad was named, while Rohail has been added as a backup wicketkeeper,” he said. On Thursday, altogether 18 players and 11 players support personnel underwent second round of tests, while 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested today (Friday). “The PCB will announce outcome of all tests tomorrow (Saturday) and until then will not make any further comment,” he added.