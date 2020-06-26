Share:

ISLAMABAD - AllamaIqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that roll number slips, instruction material and question papers regarding end term assessment (Semester Autumn 2019) has been sent to students via Pakistan Post. No post office or postman is authorised to take charges on the time of delivery to students in this regard.The AIOU has already paid postal charges to Pakistan Post for the purpose. If there is any wrongdoing /or complaint to this effect, it should be brought to the notice of concerned regional office/Exam Department along with proof for necessary action. As per the announcement, the question papers are also being uploaded at the university’s official website, with necessary guideline to solve them. It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets, on or before July 20.