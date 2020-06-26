Share:

ISLAMABAD - She left the industry after getting married to her fiancé Major Uqbah Malik. The stunning couple is blessed with a baby girl named Mahnoor. Aisha Khan hardly post pictures with her daughter and she never shows the face of her baby girl. Recently she uploaded pictures with her small beautiful family on Instagram. In the comments section, one of her followers tried to criticize Aisha Khan for hiding her baby’s face. The follower also said that we put up pictures of foreign babies but we are hiding faces of our own kids. Aisha Khan quickly came to defend her action and said, “With due respect firstly, if I like the picture I will post it… With the baby or without… But over here… You’ve completely missed the point… This post was a light-hearted take on how posing with a lit one is challenging. That’s all.”