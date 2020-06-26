Share:

ISLAMABAD: - The vast salty ocean inside Jupiter’s moon Europa ‘contains all the ingredients for life’, suggesting that aliens could be living below its icy crust, a study has found. Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California made computer simulations of the geochemical reservoirs that lie below Europa’s icy shell. They concluded that this global ocean — which lies in one of the largest moons in the Solar System — may have formed by the breakdown of water-bearing minerals. The team developed their model using data from NASA’s Galileo spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope, which was built by NASA and the European Space Agency. The team’s findings suggest that oceans on worlds such as Europa can be formed by ‘metamorphism’ — a change in the composition or structure of rocks.