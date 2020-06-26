Share:

KARACHI - With mercury touching almost 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi for the past few days, miseries and woes of people of the port city have increased manyfold due to over 12 hours long unannounced power cuts. Among areas most affected in the port city are Baldia Town, Lyari, Aurangzeb Town, Korangi, Landhi, Surjani Town, PIB Colony, Malir and Shah Faisal Colony. The power outages have severely hampered daily life of the residents of the mega city and people in different parts of the city have protested against unannounced power cuts.

The city’s power utility, Karachi Electric (KE), admitted to carrying out power outages in all areas, regardless of whether they’re exempted from the load shedding schedule.

Citing reasons for power outages, KE observed that shortage of furnace oil resulted in a shortfall in electricity production, and has compelled the company to rely on cheap electricity.

Owing to an increased demand of electricity in the city, systems have been badly affected, the power utility maintained. Technical faults including tripping of electricity feeders have become regular occurrences. The power utility, late on Wednesday night, wrote on twitter that violent mobs had damaged their grid station and offices. “This endangers our teams and makes our job more difficult,” the tweet read, calling for citizens to patience and exhibit tolerance. In another tweet, KE posted a statement citing reasons for having to ‘manage the load’.

KATI calls for end to load

shedding in industrial areas

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Sheikh Umer Rehan urged K-electric to end unannounced load shedding of electricity in industrial areas as the interruption of power supply caused drastic effects on industrial production and exports. He also noted that during this pandemic “COVID19” situation many effected people were in self-isolation at their homes, power outages could cause great deal of trouble for those patients too, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that industry was facing crisis due to economic conditions of the country and coronavirus.In this crucial time power outages directly effecting the industry and the economy as well.