LONDON - Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to join England’s training squad ahead of their three-test series against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Archer delayed linking up with his team mates as he underwent a precautionary test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. “Archer has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at the Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group,” the ECB said on Twitter.

The ECB said on Wednesday that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative. The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.