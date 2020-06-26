Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till June 29. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others. The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing. Advocate Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Shahbaz appeared before the court as pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad respectively, who had been exempted from personal appearance in the case