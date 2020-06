Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar yesterday said that he was very disappointed by the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly calling Osama Bin Laden a martyr. Khokhar, the spokesperson to Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said in a statement it was unfortunate that the country was in the hands of the mindset which is degrading for the families of real martyrs.