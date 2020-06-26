Share:

LAHORE: - Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reviewed the security and safety arrangements Thursday at the entrances and exits of Gulberg, Faisal Town, Garden Town, and Model Town which were lockeddown in view of corona outbreak and to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The SP Model Town Ijaz Rashid while briefing CCPO Lahore about the security arrangements said that the areas have been sealed as per government guidelines.

Individuals exempt from the ban are being allowed for in and out. The CCPO commended the vigilant personnel on duty and said that action should be taken against the violators of SOPs. He said that free movement would not be allowed in the sealed areas. Vehicles carrying groceries, medicines, and other essential supplies are fully permitted to enter in sealed areas.

He said offices would remain closed in all areas to be sealed. The Labour Department has issued a clear letter in this regard.

Offices in sealed areas will not be allowed to call their employees. The Lahore police chief further said that action would be taken against the management of the offices who forcibly called the employees. Police is present at all the sealed places. Zulfiqar Hameed while instructing all the Divisional Officers to visit from time-to-time, the areas where lockdown has been done, and review the arrangements.

CCPO Lahore said that Divisional Officers have been deployed at 40 hotspots in 7 lockdown areas.

Three thousand 546 personnel including 43 SHOs have been deployed for surveillance, while 40 hotspot areas have been closed by Lahore police with 237 points.

In view of the lockdown, Karim Block 4/3/2 in hotspot areas in City Division, Karim Block and Amin Park Street No 1 and Gol Bagh Shadbagh, Begum Kot Shama Colony Street No 4, Baradari, Ravi Clifton Shahdara Fuji Street, Hanif Park Badamibagh Street No. 9, Malik Park Badamibagh Street No. 4 have also been completely sealed.

Similarly, Civil Lines Division hotspot area Qila Gujjar Singh, Abdul Karim Road and adjoining area, Usmania Colony, and Royal Park have been sealed.

Gulshan Ravi complete, Tariq Colony Complex, Alhamd Colony and Ghousia Colony in Iqbal Town Division hotspot areas have been sealed while Gulberg complete, Faisal Town Complex, Canal View Society B Block complete have been closed in Model Town Division hotspot areas.

Johar Town, PCSIR Society Phase B-II Block and Canal View Society B Block, Wapda Town G and F2 Block have been completely closed in Saddar Division hotspot areas.

Jallo Morr Dhobi Mohalla in Cantt Division hotspot areas, Bismillah Housing Scheme B Block, Hussainpura Opposite Bismillah Housing Scheme closed, all blocks and Phases of Defence complete closed, Sirajpura Droghawala, Cavalry Ground Shiraz Villas, Gulistan Manawan Ek Minar Wali Gali, Nizamabad E Block Tajpura, some areas and streets of Shah Alam Colony, some areas of Tajpura, Burki Road Paragon Society have also been completely closed in view of corona epidemic.

CCPO, while instructing the officials said that the citizens in the hotspot areas should be treated with courtesy and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in the lockdown.

The lockdown is being carried out to protect the lives and property of the citizens.