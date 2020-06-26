Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to start development works in sector I-12. Tenders in this regard have been floated in newspapers while NIT amounting Rs.284,742,287/- has also been issued for first phase of development of Sector I-12. The bids have been invited under single stage two envelop procedure from firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-3 or above. In the first phase, construction of Service Roads North, East and West will be carried out in addition to construction of box culverts while drainage system will also be established in the first phase. Start of development activities at Sector I-12 is a part of comprehensive strategy of CDA incumbent administration to develop neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.