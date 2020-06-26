Share:

ISLAMABAD - It’s the Hollywood feud no one saw coming. Charlize Theron, 44, has taken aim at Steven Seagal, 68, in a scathing interview with Howard Stern, singling the action veteran out for being ‘not very nice to women’. Calling the actor ‘incredible overweight,’ Charlize explained ‘I have no problem talking s*** about him because he’s not very nice to women, so f*** you.’ Asked how she preps for her action projects, the Monster actress explained to Stern that she had been watching YouTube clips of Seagal fighting during Aikido (a Japanese martial art) tournaments around the world - and was not impressed by what she saw. ‘At night I’ll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him ‘fighting’ in Japan, but he really isn’t.’ ‘He’s just incredibly overweight and pushing people. He’s overweight and can barely fight … look it up, it’s ridiculous. He’s shoving people by the face. It’s a whole setup.’