Share:

ATTOCK - To make preparations for local bodies elections, a committee has been formulated in Attock district. The committee includes District Election Commissioner Muhammad Asif, District Election Officer ZaighamAltaf and Deputy Director Local GovtJavedBhatti. The committee has been directed to start its preparatory work/administrative arrangements from 6th July and complete it by 13th October 2020. The tasks given to committee include preparation of delimitation list of constituencies, publication of preliminary list of constituencies for inviting objections, disposal of objections, decisions taken by delimitation authorities. The committee has been directed to complete this work within the given time and to publish list of final delimitations on 13th October 2020.