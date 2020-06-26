Share:

SUKKUR - The district administration Shikarpur on Thursday continued crackdown against the violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the crackdown, Juice shops were sealed in Hathi Dar market for serving customers at their shops in violation of the measures imposed by the government.

The officials said that these were repeatedly instructed to follow the SOPs but the owners ignored the orders and continued their businesses as usual. The officials asked the shopkeepers and customers to follow the SOPs or else action would be taken against them.

Residents protest against unscheduled load shedding

A protest procession was taken out by hundreds of residents against the unscheduled load shedding at Ayoob Gate, Sukkur on Thursday.

Residents of Railway Colony, Christian Muhalla and Kamangar Muhalla, held a protest to express their anguish against the power outages. Police tried to pacify the protestors but to no avail in many areas.

The SEPCO management maintained that the power cuts were caused by faults and tripping in areas with power theft.