ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the city’s hotspots where the smart lockdown has been imposed and reviewed the measures being taken there for the prevention of spread of COVID-19. The deputy commissioner visited Mohalla Qila Nawan Shahr, Sihti Colony Supply and Al-Jannat Masjid Street Jhangi Qazis where he reviewed the measures taken in connection with the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government. Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue and other revenue staff were also present on the occasion. The DC also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and directed the hospital administration for the provision of all facilities at isolation wards, corona emergency department and other wards. The district administration was making every possible effort to ensure that smart lockdown was enforced as per the instructions given by the provincial government, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said, and asked the citizens to contact the District Control Room , in case of any inconvenience.