RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a fake lawyer from premises of district courts and locked him up behind the bars. A case has also been registered with Police Station (PS) Civil Lines against the impersonator identified as MumtazHussain under sections 420/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said. According to details, Secretary General District Bar Association (DBA) YasirMehmoodChatta spotted a man dressed in lawyer’s uniform wandering in premises of district courts. On suspicion, he approached the suspect and asked him for showing his identity. The suspect impersonated himself as member of Islamabad Bar Association, however, the representatives of IBA denied to verify his membership. On this, the suspect was detained in district bar room and police were called in, which held him and moved to police station. A case was registered against the impersonator on complaint of Secretary General DBA ChaudhryYasirMehmoodChatta.