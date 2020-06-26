Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body had given approval of proposals for three-year WASA Business Plan/Model (2020-21 to 2023-2024), which had been prepared under the directions of Resource Mobilization Committee, heading by Punjab Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The plan/ model would be presented before the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development for final approval.

In this connection, a governing body meeting was held here on Thursday at the FDA committee room, which was presided by Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, other members Majid Hussain, Syed Sultan Azam, Yasir Anwar, Nasir Mehmood were also present.

The Finance Department, Planning and Development, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner representatives Mian Parvez Ahmad, Dr Naveed, Qaiser Javed, Mudassar Hussain, FDA and WASA officers participated in the meeting.