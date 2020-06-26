Share:

Lahore - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) president Mian Anjum Nisar on Thursday appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan for slashing key policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent in an unscheduled meeting of Monetary Policy Committee which has so far slashed the key interest rate by 6.25 percent from 13.25 percent since March 17, 2020. He said the rate cut is a welcome move, but only 100bps (basis points) cut is not enough. In the prevailing circumstances, interest rate at 7 percent is not feasible for the businesses, he said. “FPCCI hopes the central bank will consider the plights of the business community and rates would be brought to 5 percent soon,” he added. He said that the businessmen’s apex body welcomes the central bank’s move to cut the interest rates by 1 percent, urging it to bring discount rate to at least 5 percent in line with global financial trend. “This is commendable step of the State Bank, as it has now started shifting toward supporting trade and industrial growth and employment generation which is not possible without sizeable cut in key policy rate,” he added. He said that the banks should now also be advised to follow the lines of SBP immediately accordingly. “The banks should be instructed to revise KIBOR on a monthly basis instead of quarterly basis to pass on the benefit of lower rates speedily to the trade and industry, which are struggling to survive,” Mian Anjum Nisar suggested and added that the impact on banks on their deposits will be insignificant.