ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs102,800, against Rs105,100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs1972 and was traded at Rs88,134 against its sale at Rs90,106. The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20. In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $15 and was traded at $ 1,762 against $1,777, Karachi Sarafa association reported.