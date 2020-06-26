Share:

Karachi - Sindh government on Thursday finally paid heed towards the calls for cleaning stormwater drains amid fears that delay in the process could lead to urban flooding in the city during the predicted monsoon spell ahead. Chairing a meeting, Secretary Local Government (LG) Sind Roshan Ali Shaikh announced to enforce rain emergency immediately in all the districts of the city.

Addressing the participants of meeting Secretary LG said that the task of the nullahs cleaning shall be executed in a smooth and smart way that all the concerned people and institutions should be on one page without any conflict.

Roshan Shaikh said that Project Director CLICK, a project with the assistance of World Bank, Zubair Channa will lead the project of Nullahs’ cleaning.

“A vigilance committee will be established at every district level consisting of the representatives from KMC, DMC, KW&SB, Solid Waste and district administration official.” He said that the vigilance committee would monitor and identify the choking points and drainage situation to the central monitoring room which will be established in the Local Government’s office. Roshan Ali Shaikh said that in the areas of Cantonment a CBC official would be in the vigilance committee and for the complaints regarding the Nallahs cleaning 1339 will be the 24/7 helpline number. “We all would be extensively working together in order to save the people from any uncertain or critical situation. The vigilance committee and the dedicated team of engineers shall find and report the reasons for last year rains damages, causes, and technical details. All the send reports would be reviewed on 1st July and will provide us direction for our further action”. The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary LG Chiraguddin Hingoro, Senior Director KMC Masood Alam, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa, Municipal Commissioners, representatives of DMCs, KW&SB, Solid Waste Management Board and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that chairmen of the four district councils have met with the Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah a day before to raise their concerns over non-preparedness of the local bodies department ahead of the monsoon season that might witness urban flooding in the city.