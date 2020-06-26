Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has told the opposition to stop daydreaming about toppling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and accept the reality that the PTI has been voted to power by the masses for five years.

During a meeting with provincial ministers, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Abdul Aleem Khan at Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said the Imran Khan-led government would complete its constitutional tenure till 2023, adding that there was no leader except Prime Minister Imran Khan, who could steer the country out of all challenges.

Political situation in the province, steps to improve good governance standards and the strategy to contain COVID-19 came under discussion during the meeting.

The Governor said there was no rift within the party while all allies were united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The country was on the verge of bankruptcy when the PTI came to power, but we averted the crisis due to better financial management and economic policies,” Ch Sarwar said.

He said the PTI-led government focused on economic growth, reducing current account deficit and averting balance of payment crisis.

Governor said Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that the government was taking measures to provide relief to the people.

Urging the opposition, he said the opposition should not politicise the crisis situation and support the government institutions in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of making the country developed and prosperous for which merit and transparency are being ensured at every level in the country.

He said the government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, will fulfill all promises made in the election manifesto, adding that tax-free budget in Punjab is a testament to the government’s pro-people policies.

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said people have given mandate to the PTI government till 2023, adding that the people of Pakistan unconditionally stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan and support his vision. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in politics of principle, adding that development and progress were the motto of PTI government in Punjab.