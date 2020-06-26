Share:

ISLAMABAD - Marquees and Wedding Halls Association on Thursday urged the government to allow reopening of their businesses as putting ban on holding functions in marquees and marriage halls have resulted in financial crisis for them and rendered thousands of workers jobless.

A delegation of association visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that marquees and wedding halls were generating lot of economic activity as business of many other sectors was linked with this industry.

He said these businesses were suffering great losses due to routine expenditures including rent, staff wages and utility bills due to lockdown and urged government to allow them to reopen to save them from further destruction.

He said thousands of workers were earning livelihood from these businesses and keeping them closed would give rise to poverty.

He said when other businesses have been opened with SOPs, marquees and wedding halls should also be reopened as their owners were ready to operate their businesses in compliance with laid out SOPs.