Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday has declared news regarding opening educational institutions from July 15 as a rumor.

In a statement, the minister said that the decision regarding commencement of the institutions will be taken after consultation with all the provincial authorities in a meeting on July 2.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.