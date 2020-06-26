Share:

KANDHKOT - Two unknown armed persons on Thursday looted the shop of a Hindu shopkeeper in the broad daylight within the jurisdiction of Kashmore city police station.

Naresh Kumar, the shopkeeper, said that he was alone at his shop that suddenly two unidentified motorcyclists barged into his shop and took him hostage at gunpoint, looted Rs70,000 in cash and a cell phone from him, and later fled from the scene.

After having been informed about the incident, area police rushed to the spot and quizzed the shopkeeper as well as others, while further investigation was underway.

However, no case was lodged till the filing of this report.

Two bikes stolen: Meanwhile, two bikes were stolen from various parts of the district on Thursday.

In first such incident, a man Sajan Kumar parked his bike at Ehsaas Programme centre, established at Higher Secondary School, Ghouspur.

In another incident, thieves took away CD 70 2019 of Raam Chand, son of Parchotam Lal, from the limits of Somra Mohallah, in Kashmore city.