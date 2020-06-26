Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir Friday as the world marked the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister called on the global community to take note of the torture and inhumane treatment faced by the people of occupied Kashmir at the hands of the Indian armed forces.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir braved pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture.

"Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture," he tweeted.

These atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi govt are well documented by UN, HR orgs & intl media. A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against int human rights & humanitarian laws & must be unacceptable Israeli jets hit target in Gaza Strip Israeli jets hit target in Gaza Strip — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2020

He went on to state that remaining silent in the face of such blatant human rights violations is against international human rights and humanitarian laws and "must be unacceptable".

"These atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi govt are well documented by UN, HR orgs & intl media. A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against int human rights & humanitarian laws & must be unacceptable," he tweeted.