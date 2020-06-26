Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) top leadership once again has become active to unite the opposition parties against the incumbent government. In this regarding many high level contacts have been developed between the JUI-F and many other parties including Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) and Mengal's party. Meanwhile, source privy to the development told The Nation that the JUI-F in this regard is convincing all the opposition parties for holding All Parties Conference (APC) in order to form the future strategy. The sources further said that besides the opposition parties, the Balochistan National Party (BNP) after breaking its alliance with the government is also likely to take part in the upcoming APC. On the other hand PPP has also formed a six member conmittee to create contacts with the opposition parties for giving tough time to government. This committee comprise PPP senior leadership including Farhatullah Baber, Nayyer Bukhari, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar. It is important to mention here that earlier after JUI-F's Azadi March the major opposition parties including PPP and PML-N had parted their ways from the Maulana Fazl Rehman's Rehbar committee after some differences were surfaced among the top leadership of all the opposition parties.