PESHAWAR - KP Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated debate on the incident of police violence on one Amir Tekali.
The members of the opposition benches declared that striping someone naked and uploading a video on social media was inhuman and shameful act on the part of the police.
The PPP’s Nighat Orakzai condemned suspension of SSP Zahoor Babar. She asked why the SHO of Yakkatoot Poolce Station was not arrested so far.
In his reply, Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said the Chief Minister had decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter through a judge of the high court.
“FIR against SHO Tehkal and others has also been lodged and those found guilty in the judicial inquiry punished,” he added.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader Sardar Yousaf said that Rs. 47 billion allocation for police would be an injustice with the people of the province.
The ANP’s Waqar Khan said the police misbehaved with people at checkposts and suggested that only polite cops should be deployed at the checkpoints.
The ANP’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Hussain babak, said Tehkal incident had earned bad name for the police force. He said the government should debate the police act on the assembly floor for discussion and model police stations be established.
“How the Taliban who are sitting in mountains can threaten traders for extortions; nobody is listening to such complaints,” he stated.
Bahadur Khan of the Awami National Party (ANP) also criticized the police and said they mistreated the public during lockdown and took actions only against the poor pushcart owners.
Mian Nisar Gul of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) complained the police implicated in false cases the people in Karak who staged dharna for their rights.
Inayatullah Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami said IGP did not call all the regional police officers and district police officers for annual planning, as is required under the Police Act-2017.
He said a school teacher was arrested in Khyber and then killed in lock up. In Charsadda, he added, the DPO kidnapped a boy from Shabqadar who had shared on social media that he was having certain secrets of the DPO. “The Tehkal incident was another worst example of police excesses,” he stated.
Naeema Kishwar, lawmaker from MMA, demanded separate desks in police stations for women, children and transgender community.
The assembly Also approved all the demands for grants while ignoring cut motions of the opposition and thus the budget was okayed.
The assembly members also discussed financial crisis in universities of the province. They said the government has failed to solve the issue and instead the universities have increased fees manifold and made education difficult for poor students.
Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan adjourned the session till 2pm, Friday.