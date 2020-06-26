Share:

PESHAWAR - KP Assembly on Thurs­day witnessed a heated debate on the incident of police violence on one Amir Tekali.

The members of the op­position benches declared that striping someone na­ked and uploading a video on social media was inhu­man and shameful act on the part of the police.

The PPP’s Nighat Orakzai condemned suspension of SSP Zahoor Babar. She asked why the SHO of Yak­katoot Poolce Station was not arrested so far.

In his reply, Provincial Law Minister Sultan Mu­hammad said the Chief Minister had decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter through a judge of the high court.

“FIR against SHO Teh­kal and others has also been lodged and those found guilty in the judi­cial inquiry punished,” he added.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader Sardar Yousaf said that Rs. 47 billion allocation for police would be an in­justice with the people of the province.

The ANP’s Waqar Khan said the police misbe­haved with people at checkposts and suggest­ed that only polite cops should be deployed at the checkpoints.

The ANP’s parliamenta­ry leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Hussain babak, said Tehkal inci­dent had earned bad name for the police force. He said the government should de­bate the police act on the assembly floor for discus­sion and model police sta­tions be established.

“How the Taliban who are sitting in mountains can threaten traders for extortions; nobody is listening to such com­plaints,” he stated.

Bahadur Khan of the Awami National Party (ANP) also criticized the police and said they mis­treated the public dur­ing lockdown and took actions only against the poor pushcart owners.

Mian Nisar Gul of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) complained the police implicated in false cases the people in Kar­ak who staged dharna for their rights.

Inayatullah Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami said IGP did not call all the re­gional police officers and district police officers for annual planning, as is re­quired under the Police Act-2017.

He said a school teach­er was arrested in Khyber and then killed in lock up. In Charsadda, he added, the DPO kidnapped a boy from Shabqadar who had shared on social media that he was having cer­tain secrets of the DPO. “The Tehkal incident was another worst example of police excesses,” he stated.

Naeema Kishwar, law­maker from MMA, de­manded separate desks in police stations for women, children and transgender community.

The assembly Also ap­proved all the demands for grants while ignor­ing cut motions of the opposition and thus the budget was okayed.

The assembly mem­bers also discussed fi­nancial crisis in universi­ties of the province. They said the government has failed to solve the issue and instead the univer­sities have increased fees manifold and made edu­cation difficult for poor students.

Deputy Speaker Me­hmood Jan adjourned the session till 2pm, Friday.