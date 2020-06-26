Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated the Electronic Property Management System of Local Government to ensure effective and efficient management of the commercial properties of the department and all its subordinate formations including town municipal administrations and development authorities.

Under the E-Property Management System an online digital system of auction of these commercial properties has also been introduced. The Chief Minister termed the initiative as first ever of its kind in the country and another significant progress of the provincial government towards e-governance system. He said the initiative would not only make the entire auction process of commercial properties more efficient and transparent but would also increase the revenue of the department many folds.

The launching ceremony of E-Property Management System was held here at Chief Minister Secretariat. Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Local Government Kamran Bangash, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and officials of other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister lauding efforts of the local government department for introducing E-Property Management System said it was one of the priority areas of the provincial government to enhance capacity of government departments by the effective use of information technology. He said the provincial government was making all out efforts to facilitate the people at maximum level by the effective use of information technology.

On the occasion it was revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first ever province of Pakistan to introduce the E-property Management System. Briefing the Chief Minister about the salient features of the newly launched E-Property Management System, it was told that under the new system, interested individuals from across the country can participate in the auction of these commercial properties that include commercial plazas, shops, cabins and plots etc.

It was told that E-Bidding and E-Auction System had already been launched by the Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was further informed that under the newly introduced E-Property Management System, a centralized mechanism has been devised to keep track of properties of TMAs and other relevant records of rents or leases which will promote transparency and accountability, increase the capacity of revenue collection and reduce the operational costs.

On the occasion it was also informed that under the E-Biding System of the department, saving of Rs. 4928.5 million has been made during the financial year 2017-18. Similarly, saving of Rs. 5034.1 million during 2018-19 and saving of Rs. 1976.1 million have been done during the fiscal year 2019-20. Similarly, under the E-Auction System of Local Government Department significant increase in the revenue has also been recorded.